Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.58 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $15.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00054157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

