Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.58. 2,710,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.16.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

