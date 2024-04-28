DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.60 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $140.60 million and approximately $1.07 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00133973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.