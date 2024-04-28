Del Sette Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 85.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after buying an additional 276,742 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 258,941 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Splunk by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,250,000 after acquiring an additional 218,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 229.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 308,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

