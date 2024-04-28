Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,877 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 2.58% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 123,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

