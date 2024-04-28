dogwifhat (WIF) Price Reaches $2.78 on Top Exchanges

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $233.64 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,139 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,142.021077. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.80487638 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $285,596,711.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

