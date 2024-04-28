Dover Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 581,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.28. 2,284,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.