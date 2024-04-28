Dover Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.20. 2,314,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,609. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

