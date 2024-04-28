Dover Advisors LLC Sells 989 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,602.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 8,355,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

