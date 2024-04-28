Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The business had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

