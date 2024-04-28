DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
DSS Trading Up 1.5 %
DSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. DSS has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
DSS Company Profile
