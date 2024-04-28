DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DSS Trading Up 1.5 %

DSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. DSS has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

