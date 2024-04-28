Dymension Price Tops $3.73 on Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $545.15 million and $8.45 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00005868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.76575186 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $14,099,974.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

