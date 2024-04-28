eCash (XEC) Price Down 6.6% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $988.43 million and $13.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,240.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.12 or 0.00748169 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00104223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,694,782,798,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,694,817,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.