Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

