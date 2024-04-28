Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Blackstone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.49. 2,962,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

