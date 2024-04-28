Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 16,225 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.93. 197,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

