Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,701,000 after buying an additional 78,165 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

ADI traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $201.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.