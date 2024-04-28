First Digital USD (FDUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.87 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $3.87 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 4,418,272,015 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 4,418,272,015.04. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99954467 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $4,067,854,118.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

