First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at C$38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.