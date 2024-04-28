First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
First National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FN stock opened at C$38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
