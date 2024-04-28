Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Gamehost Price Performance

Gamehost stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. Gamehost has a one year low of C$8.45 and a one year high of C$10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$217.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gamehost will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

