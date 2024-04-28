GateToken (GT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $7.95 or 0.00012662 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $766.52 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,766.66 or 1.00018387 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013417 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00104924 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,462,272 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,462,403.15173054 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.92032166 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,600,281.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

