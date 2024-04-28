GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Update

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GB Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. GB Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15.
About GB Group
