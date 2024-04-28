GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Update

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. GB Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

