Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 2,150,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,465. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

Institutional Trading of Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

