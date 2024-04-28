Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 30,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The stock has a market cap of $212.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

