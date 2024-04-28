Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $9,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $23,614,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

