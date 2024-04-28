Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $3,284.70 or 0.05195944 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $41,533.04 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 1,111,884,211.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
