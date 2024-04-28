Grin Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $120,670.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,982.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.69 or 0.00747338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00133515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00201968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

