Harvest Finance Market Cap Reaches $56.95 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $56.95 million and $8.60 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $83.14 or 0.00131705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,003 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

