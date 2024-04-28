HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,159 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,517,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,722,000 after purchasing an additional 116,439 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

