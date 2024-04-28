HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 83,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

