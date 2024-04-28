HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 279.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises about 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 384,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 5,245,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,787. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.