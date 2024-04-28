HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

