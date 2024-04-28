HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $73.34. 639,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,117. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

