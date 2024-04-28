HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,216,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,622,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

