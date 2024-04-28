HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $160,246.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,309.37 or 1.00146623 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051075 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $191,028.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.