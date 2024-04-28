Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 4,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,066. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

