Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $216.62. 6,268,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

