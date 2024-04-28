Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,293 shares of company stock worth $14,581,337. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.6 %

PACCAR Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

