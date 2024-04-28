International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

