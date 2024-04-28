Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. 8,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,366. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

