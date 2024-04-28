Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ipsen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.
Ipsen Company Profile
