Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Up 105.8% in April

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the March 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IREN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iris Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,260. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

