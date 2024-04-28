iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $510.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.96. The firm has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

