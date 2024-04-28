iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $292,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

