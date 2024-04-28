iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 33.1% in April

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,089,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $53,030,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,835,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 817,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,719,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after acquiring an additional 717,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,177. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

