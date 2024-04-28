iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 267,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 106,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.03. 257,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.