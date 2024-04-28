iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,650,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. 716,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.80.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

