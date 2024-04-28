John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
HTD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 62,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.82.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
