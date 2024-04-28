John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

HTD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 62,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1,022.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

