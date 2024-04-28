K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL opened at C$35.40 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$27.60 and a one year high of C$37.04. The company has a market cap of C$374.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

