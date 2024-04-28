Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.9% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 662,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.39. 1,954,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

